Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Purchased by Arkos Global Advisors

Arkos Global Advisors grew its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,464 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Arkos Global Advisors’ holdings in Broadcom were worth $803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 475,134,603 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $110,155,206,000 after purchasing an additional 6,573,204 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 102,207,120 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $23,647,209,000 after buying an additional 3,018,294 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 93,274,317 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $21,624,718,000 after buying an additional 2,873,809 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at about $16,893,010,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,524,533 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,018,089,000 after acquiring an additional 15,171,849 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $4,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 465,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,872,080. The trade was a 5.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Henry Samueli sold 663,976 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.60, for a total transaction of $120,578,041.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,798,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,045,847,733.60. This trade represents a 1.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 719,776 shares of company stock worth $131,065,542 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

AVGO opened at $192.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $904.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.05. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $122.33 and a 52 week high of $251.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $184.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Broadcom announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, April 7th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 20th were given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 113.46%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AVGO. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, March 7th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Broadcom from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.48.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

