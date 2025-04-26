Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $544.79.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LMT. Melius Research lowered Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $575.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $611.00 to $523.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $579.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $565.00 to $515.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Lockheed Martin

Insider Activity at Lockheed Martin

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lockheed Martin

In other Lockheed Martin news, insider Robert M. Lightfoot, Jr. sold 3,213 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.42, for a total transaction of $1,421,495.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $884,840. The trade was a 61.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Harry Edward Paul III sold 707 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.61, for a total transaction of $312,925.27. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,008,265.58. The trade was a 23.69 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,133 shares of company stock worth $3,155,916. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Redwood Park Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Stock Up 2.4 %

LMT stock opened at $477.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.08 billion, a PE ratio of 21.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $455.79 and a 200-day moving average of $492.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.13. Lockheed Martin has a one year low of $418.88 and a one year high of $618.95.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.34 by $0.94. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 101.47%. The firm had revenue of $17.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.83 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Lockheed Martin will post 27.15 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $3.30 dividend. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.02%.

About Lockheed Martin

(Get Free Report

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.