Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stock Position Lowered by Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,380,327 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 32,467 shares during the period. Tesla comprises 6.0% of Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $557,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $14,420,248,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Tesla by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,661,400 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $13,997,660,000 after purchasing an additional 9,920,325 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 36,790.0% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 8,660,672 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,497,526,000 after purchasing an additional 8,637,195 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Tesla by 4,963.0% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,834,707 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,356,288,000 after purchasing an additional 5,719,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 55,181.0% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,382,674 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,769,899,000 after purchasing an additional 4,374,746 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $284.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $916.55 billion, a PE ratio of 139.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.37 and a 12-month high of $488.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $263.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $322.46.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $19.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.93 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 7.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 112,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.04, for a total value of $43,162,255.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,643,400. This trade represents a 56.94 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James R. Murdoch sold 54,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.79, for a total transaction of $13,189,513.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 477,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,859,478.69. This represents a 10.30 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 374,228 shares of company stock worth $123,791,123. 20.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TSLA. Raymond James lowered shares of Tesla to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on Tesla from $450.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Cowen upgraded Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Tesla from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $287.46.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

