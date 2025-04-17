Enterprise Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBTC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Enterprise Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBTC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The savings and loans company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Enterprise Bancorp had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 11.15%.

Enterprise Bancorp Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of EBTC stock traded up $0.15 on Thursday, hitting $35.03. The stock had a trading volume of 30,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,537. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.46 and its 200-day moving average is $38.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $436.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 0.56. Enterprise Bancorp has a 52-week low of $22.60 and a 52-week high of $44.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Enterprise Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Enterprise Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 32.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Enterprise Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About Enterprise Bancorp

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Enterprise Bank and Trust Company that engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services. It offers commercial and retail deposit products, including checking accounts, limited-transactional savings and money market accounts, commercial sweep products, and term certificates of deposit.

