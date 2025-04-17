Short Interest in Fosun International Limited (OTCMKTS:FOSUF) Declines By 53.0%

Fosun International Limited (OTCMKTS:FOSUF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 585,800 shares, a decline of 53.0% from the March 15th total of 1,245,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Fosun International Price Performance
FOSUF remained flat at $0.50 during trading hours on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.52 and its 200-day moving average is $0.54. Fosun International has a 1-year low of $0.45 and a 1-year high of $0.79.
About Fosun International
