Short Interest in Fosun International Limited (OTCMKTS:FOSUF) Declines By 53.0%

Fosun International Limited (OTCMKTS:FOSUF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 585,800 shares, a decline of 53.0% from the March 15th total of 1,245,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

FOSUF remained flat at $0.50 during trading hours on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.52 and its 200-day moving average is $0.54. Fosun International has a 1-year low of $0.45 and a 1-year high of $0.79.

Fosun International Limited operates in the health, happiness, wealth, and intelligent manufacturing sectors in Mainland China, Portugal, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Health, Happiness, Insurance, Asset Management, and Intelligent Manufacturing. The Health segment engages in the research, development, manufacture, sale, and trading of pharmaceutical, biopharmaceutical, and health products; and provision of medical and health management services.

