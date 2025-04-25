Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. Akzo Nobel had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 12.45%.

Akzo Nobel Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of Akzo Nobel stock opened at $21.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Akzo Nobel has a 1 year low of $18.07 and a 1 year high of $24.12. The firm has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a PE ratio of 22.23, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.53.

Akzo Nobel Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be given a $0.5384 dividend. This is a boost from Akzo Nobel’s previous dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 30th. Akzo Nobel’s dividend payout ratio is 90.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on AKZOY. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Akzo Nobel from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a research report on Monday, February 3rd.

Akzo Nobel Company Profile

Akzo Nobel N.V. engages in the production and sale of paints and coatings worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Decorative Paints and Performance Coatings. It offers decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; and a range of mixing machines and color concepts for the building and renovation industry, as well as specialty coatings.

