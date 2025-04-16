Michael Cole Buys 60,000 Shares of Regal Partners Limited (ASX:RPL) Stock

Regal Partners Limited (ASX:RPL – Get Free Report) insider Michael Cole acquired 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$1.74 ($1.10) per share, with a total value of A$104,220.00 ($65,962.03).

Michael Cole also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 5th, Michael Cole bought 10,000 shares of Regal Partners stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$2.98 ($1.89) per share, for a total transaction of A$29,800.00 ($18,860.76).

Regal Partners Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 2.08.

Regal Partners Increases Dividend

About Regal Partners

The firm also recently declared a Final dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 16th. Investors of record on Sunday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a yield of 2.63%. This is a positive change from Regal Partners’s previous Final dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Sunday, March 2nd. Regal Partners’s payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

Regal Partners Limited is a privately owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm invests in the public equity and hedging markets across the globe with a focus on Australia. It employs market neutral and absolute return strategies to make its investments. The firm also employs fundamental analysis along with bottom up stock picking approach to create its portfolios.

