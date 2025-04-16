Insider Selling: Far East Gold Limited (ASX:FEG) Insider Sells A$19,575.60 in Stock

Far East Gold Limited (ASX:FEG – Get Free Report) insider Justin Werner sold 148,300 shares of Far East Gold stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.13 ($0.08), for a total value of A$19,575.60 ($12,389.62).

The stock has a market cap of $59.69 million, a P/E ratio of -26,766.66 and a beta of -0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 35.68 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Far East Gold Limited engages in exploration and development of mineral properties in Australia and Indonesia. It primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Brisbane, Australia.

