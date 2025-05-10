Captrust Financial Advisors Sells 2,517 Shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR)

Captrust Financial Advisors lowered its stake in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,517 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF were worth $4,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 90.5% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 28,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 13,328 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 1,887 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its position in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 43,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 13,673 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 106,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,971,000 after acquiring an additional 24,035 shares during the period. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 5,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF Stock Performance

FAAR opened at $26.84 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.35 and a 200-day moving average of $27.90. First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF has a 52 week low of $25.19 and a 52 week high of $31.10.

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.1533 per share. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th.

The First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (FAAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the db Liquid Commodity index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that, through a subsidiary, provides broad long\u002Fshort exposure to commodity futures contracts. FAAR was launched on May 18, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

