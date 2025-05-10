Northern Trust Corp Has $35.50 Million Holdings in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) by 15.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,347,662 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 183,163 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Celsius were worth $35,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in shares of Celsius by 122.2% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC increased its position in shares of Celsius by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Celsius by 185.7% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Celsius by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in Celsius during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. 60.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CELH. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price target (up from $44.00) on shares of Celsius in a report on Friday, February 21st. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Celsius in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Celsius in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Celsius from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reduced their price objective on shares of Celsius from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.88.

Insider Transactions at Celsius

In related news, insider Paul H. Storey sold 10,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total value of $262,544.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,167,303.69. The trade was a 18.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joyce Russell sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.47, for a total value of $113,880.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,106 shares in the company, valued at $543,947.82. This represents a 17.31 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Stock Performance

Shares of CELH stock opened at $36.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.55, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.65. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.10 and a 52 week high of $98.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.67.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $329.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.09 million. Celsius had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 51.89%. Celsius’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

About Celsius

(Free Report)

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

See Also

