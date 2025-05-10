Cary Street Partners Financial LLC Invests $380,000 in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Cary Street Partners Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Free Report) (TSE:BMO) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,919 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Bank of Montreal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,014,633,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,838,171 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $664,742,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044,862 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Bank of Montreal by 1,527.7% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,160,494 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $112,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089,199 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,297,626 shares of the bank’s stock worth $422,450,000 after purchasing an additional 975,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal in the fourth quarter valued at about $760,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.82% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Montreal Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:BMO opened at $99.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $72.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $95.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Bank of Montreal has a 52 week low of $76.98 and a 52 week high of $106.00.

Bank of Montreal Cuts Dividend

Bank of Montreal ( NYSE:BMO Get Free Report ) (TSE:BMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The bank reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $1.36. The firm had revenue of $9.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 10.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 29th will be paid a $1.1094 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 29th. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is currently 57.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. CIBC lowered Bank of Montreal from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from $161.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Cibc World Mkts lowered shares of Bank of Montreal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.40.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company’s personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

