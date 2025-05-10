Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Free Report) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,861,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 181,504 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $139,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 61.1% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 134.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new position in Liberty Broadband during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Liberty Broadband by 138.0% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 80.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Liberty Broadband Stock Down 0.7 %

Liberty Broadband stock opened at $92.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 1.02. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 1-year low of $49.38 and a 1-year high of $101.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Liberty Broadband ( NASDAQ:LBRDK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $256.00 million during the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 78.07%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Liberty Broadband in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

(Free Report)

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

Featured Stories

