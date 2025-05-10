Graham Capital Management L.P. Buys 309,439 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Graham Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 2,174.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 323,669 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 309,439 shares during the quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $5,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HBAN. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 64,926,419 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,056,353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218,020 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 52,599,986 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $855,802,000 after buying an additional 2,310,502 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,479,039 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $528,434,000 after buying an additional 8,759,871 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,825,092 shares of the bank’s stock worth $355,094,000 after buying an additional 1,506,606 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $302,826,000. 80.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HBAN stock opened at $15.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.95. The company has a market capitalization of $22.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.89. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52-week low of $11.92 and a 52-week high of $18.45.

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 16.23%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Bancshares declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, April 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to repurchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.33%.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, insider Helga Houston sold 42,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.72, for a total value of $623,318.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 592,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,715,991.68. The trade was a 6.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kendall A. Kowalski sold 3,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total value of $49,793.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 66,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $969,281.50. This represents a 4.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 312,456 shares of company stock valued at $4,464,105. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HBAN. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Monday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $17.50 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Huntington Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.45.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

