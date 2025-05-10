Captrust Financial Advisors Increases Stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 66,318 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,067 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in CarMax were worth $5,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KMX. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax during the 4th quarter worth $407,000. Azora Capital LP purchased a new stake in CarMax during the fourth quarter valued at about $13,339,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in CarMax by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,887,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,084,000 after acquiring an additional 119,666 shares during the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of CarMax by 263.0% in the 4th quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,006,000 after purchasing an additional 35,500 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of CarMax by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,535,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,569,000 after purchasing an additional 130,653 shares in the last quarter.

KMX stock opened at $66.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a PE ratio of 22.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $70.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.95. CarMax, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.67 and a 52-week high of $91.25.

In related news, Director Mitchell D. Steenrod acquired 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $65.49 per share, with a total value of $85,137.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 33,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,198,957.73. The trade was a 4.03 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on KMX shares. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of CarMax from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of CarMax in a report on Monday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of CarMax in a research report on Monday, April 21st. StockNews.com upgraded CarMax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on CarMax from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.73.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

