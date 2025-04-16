Amigo (LON:AMGO) Trading Up 7.7% – Here’s Why

Amigo Holdings PLC (LON:AMGO – Get Free Report) was up 7.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.40 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.35 ($0.00). Approximately 1,224,915 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 1,764,665 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.33 ($0.00).

The stock has a market capitalization of £2.28 million, a P/E ratio of -0.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 0.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 0.44.

Amigo Holdings PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides loans to individuals in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company also engages in trading and financing activities. Amigo Holdings PLC was founded in 2005 and is based in Bournemouth, the United Kingdom.

