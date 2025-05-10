Bridgefront Capital LLC Has $106,000 Position in Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF)

Bridgefront Capital LLC lessened its position in Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Free Report) by 34.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,326 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC’s holdings in Wolfspeed were worth $106,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aequim Alternative Investments LP raised its position in Wolfspeed by 109.4% in the 4th quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 412,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,745,000 after purchasing an additional 215,343 shares during the last quarter. One68 Global Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Wolfspeed in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Wolfspeed by 194.1% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 41,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 27,401 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Wolfspeed by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 794,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,294,000 after acquiring an additional 122,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nebula Research & Development LLC increased its position in Wolfspeed by 152.3% in the 4th quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC now owns 143,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after acquiring an additional 86,515 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Wolfspeed news, CFO Neill Reynolds sold 13,909 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.99, for a total value of $55,496.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 195,257 shares in the company, valued at $779,075.43. This represents a 6.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wolfspeed Trading Down 26.2 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WOLF opened at $3.27 on Friday. Wolfspeed, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.06 and a twelve month high of $30.86. The firm has a market cap of $417.62 million, a PE ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.26, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.52.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Wolfspeed from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Wolfspeed from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Wolfspeed in a research note on Friday. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective (down from $7.00) on shares of Wolfspeed in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Wolfspeed from $9.50 to $6.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wolfspeed currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.15.

About Wolfspeed

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies in Europe, Hong Kong, China, rest of Asia-Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

