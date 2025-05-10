Governors Lane LP Has $5.80 Million Stock Holdings in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON)

Governors Lane LP reduced its position in shares of On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Free Report) by 59.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 105,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 157,700 shares during the period. Governors Lane LP’s holdings in ON were worth $5,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of ON during the 4th quarter worth $995,000. Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC raised its stake in ON by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC now owns 64,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,584,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ON by 143.6% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 3,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,968 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of ON by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 16,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 2,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ON during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $653,000. 36.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of ON from $62.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on ON from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on ON in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. HSBC upgraded ON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of ON from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.73.

ON Trading Down 0.5 %

ONON stock opened at $49.46 on Friday. On Holding AG has a 1-year low of $29.84 and a 1-year high of $64.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.42. The firm has a market cap of $31.14 billion, a PE ratio of 115.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.30.

ON Profile

On Holding AG engages in the development and distribution of sports products such as footwear, apparel, and accessories for high-performance running, outdoor, and all-day activities. It sells its products worldwide through independent retailers and global distributors, its own online presence, and its own high-end stores.

