Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) SVP Sells $20,121.44 in Stock

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) SVP Wayne Markowitz sold 268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total value of $20,121.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $698,168.92. This represents a 2.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

EW opened at $73.82 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 2.89. The company has a market capitalization of $43.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.12. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1-year low of $58.93 and a 1-year high of $95.25.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 19.40% and a net margin of 72.93%. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.45.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Edwards Lifesciences

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Vega Investment Solutions purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 116.1% in the first quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 402 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 102.5% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 405 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

