Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Stake Cut by Grace & Mercy Foundation Inc.

Grace & Mercy Foundation Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 58,500 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 5,400 shares during the period. Netflix accounts for about 11.7% of Grace & Mercy Foundation Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Grace & Mercy Foundation Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $52,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 82.4% during the fourth quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 31 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 4,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 41 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 47 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on NFLX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Netflix from $650.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,200.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $875.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. FBN Securities started coverage on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,165.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Netflix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $975.00 to $1,200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,084.91.

In other Netflix news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 2,027 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,141.51, for a total transaction of $2,313,840.77. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,589,639.31. This represents a 13.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Cletus R. Willems sold 298 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,138.00, for a total transaction of $339,124.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,972,180. This trade represents a 0.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 132,530 shares of company stock worth $137,602,751 in the last ninety days. 1.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NFLX opened at $1,139.81 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $587.04 and a one year high of $1,164.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $984.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $931.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $485.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.58.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The Internet television network reported $6.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.74 by $0.87. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.32% and a net margin of 22.34%. The company had revenue of $10.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $8.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

