Crestline Management LP Takes $651,000 Position in CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign (NYSE:CNH)

Crestline Management LP purchased a new position in CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign (NYSE:CNH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 57,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $651,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CNH. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 57,866,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,624,000 after buying an additional 664,191 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign in the fourth quarter worth about $361,990,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign during the fourth quarter worth approximately $359,303,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $233,474,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $162,095,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.88% of the company’s stock.

CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign Price Performance

Shares of CNH stock opened at $12.77 on Friday. CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign has a twelve month low of $9.28 and a twelve month high of $13.87. The company has a current ratio of 13.21, a quick ratio of 10.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 1.50.

CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign Cuts Dividend

CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign ( NYSE:CNH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 18.00%. CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 21st. CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign’s payout ratio is 57.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CNH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI increased their price target on CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Stefano Pampalone sold 12,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.64, for a total transaction of $150,563.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 417,384 shares in the company, valued at $4,858,349.76. The trade was a 3.01 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Oddone Incisa sold 32,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.64, for a total transaction of $383,072.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 821,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,558,255.84. This trade represents a 3.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 392,620 shares of company stock worth $4,570,097 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign Company Profile

CNH Industrial NV is an equipment and services company, which develops, manufactures and sells specialized machines and services for the farming and construction industries, and supplies replacement parts and accessories. It operates through the following operating segments: Agriculture, Construction, and Financial Services.

