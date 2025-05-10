Crestline Management LP Acquires 364 Shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

Crestline Management LP lifted its holdings in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Free Report) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,004 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the quarter. Crestline Management LP’s holdings in Upstart were worth $616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Upstart in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Upstart by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Upstart by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Upstart by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Finally, R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Upstart in the 4th quarter valued at about $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Upstart

In related news, CTO Paul Gu sold 12,007 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.02, for a total transaction of $948,793.14. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,006,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,541,452.98. This trade represents a 1.18 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.02, for a total value of $62,741.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,985 shares in the company, valued at $1,737,254.70. This trade represents a 3.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,395 shares of company stock valued at $2,638,828. 16.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Upstart Price Performance

Shares of UPST opened at $47.12 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.27. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.60 and a 1 year high of $96.43. The firm has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of -32.27 and a beta of 2.39.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $213.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.08 million. Upstart had a negative net margin of 20.20% and a negative return on equity of 25.87%. Upstart’s revenue was up 67.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.31) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Upstart from $105.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price target on Upstart from $87.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Upstart from $93.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Upstart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Upstart currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.42.

Upstart Profile

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform includes personal loans, automotive retail and refinance loans, home equity lines of credit, and small dollar loans that connects consumer demand for loans to its to bank and credit unions.

