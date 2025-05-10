Captrust Financial Advisors Acquires 6,150 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,441 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,150 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Schlumberger were worth $5,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,276,975 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,959,000 after buying an additional 183,972 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 318,801 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,223,000 after acquiring an additional 4,501 shares during the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its position in Schlumberger by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 507,089 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,442,000 after acquiring an additional 10,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new position in Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at $325,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Stock Performance

NYSE:SLB opened at $34.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.76. The stock has a market cap of $46.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.06. Schlumberger Limited has a twelve month low of $31.11 and a twelve month high of $50.94.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.01). Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 21.90%. The company had revenue of $8.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be paid a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 4th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is presently 38.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SLB shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Schlumberger from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Schlumberger from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $44.00 target price (down previously from $62.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.32.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Aparna Raman sold 25,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total value of $1,062,623.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,311,990.68. This represents a 44.75 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Gavin Rennick sold 26,990 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.92, for a total transaction of $1,104,430.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 53,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,192,657.28. The trade was a 33.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

