Graham Capital Management L.P. Purchases 4,337 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Graham Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 150.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,213 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,337 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $4,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TYL. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 221.4% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 45 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in Tyler Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 56 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 6,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $617.59, for a total transaction of $4,022,981.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,772,561.06. The trade was a 7.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 1,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $557.45, for a total transaction of $575,845.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,262,458.60. This trade represents a 7.35 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,462 shares of company stock worth $9,464,626. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of TYL opened at $560.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.35. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $458.50 and a 52-week high of $661.31. The firm has a market cap of $24.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.42, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $563.43 and its 200-day moving average is $590.90.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $562.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.45 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 8.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on TYL. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Tyler Technologies from $595.00 to $570.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Barclays reduced their price target on Tyler Technologies from $700.00 to $695.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $640.00 to $610.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $660.00 to $728.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $674.67.

Tyler Technologies Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

