Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Holdings Decreased by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 26.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,817 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 23,420 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $21,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of V. Riverstone Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Blue Rock Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $306,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 182,658 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $57,727,000 after purchasing an additional 30,185 shares during the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 9,678 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,058,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Wealth Management Group grew its position in Visa by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. King Wealth Management Group now owns 74,874 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $23,663,000 after buying an additional 6,172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.
Visa Stock Performance
V stock opened at $352.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $655.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $336.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $326.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $252.70 and a 12 month high of $366.54.
Visa Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 13th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 13th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.72%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 14,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.04, for a total transaction of $5,259,207.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,413 shares in the company, valued at $9,377,671.52. The trade was a 35.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.00, for a total transaction of $3,129,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,931. The trade was a 94.14 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 121,948 shares of company stock valued at $41,548,282 over the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on V shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Visa from $361.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Visa from $383.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Macquarie reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $362.38.
Visa Company Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
