Cary Street Partners Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ)

Cary Street Partners Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in XMHQ. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $130,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XMHQ opened at $95.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 1.07. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a 12-month low of $80.60 and a 12-month high of $109.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $90.95 and a 200-day moving average of $98.09.

The Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Quality index. The fund tracks the S&P mid-cap 400 Quality Index, which screens stocks based on fundamental factors and weights them using a multi-factor approach. XMHQ was launched on Dec 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

