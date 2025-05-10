DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Shares Purchased by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) by 53.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,345 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,859 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC owned about 0.16% of DaVita worth $19,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DVA. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in DaVita in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of DaVita by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan acquired a new position in DaVita during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in DaVita by 59.8% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DVA opened at $143.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $145.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.14. DaVita Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.44 and a 12-month high of $179.60.

DaVita ( NYSE:DVA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.10. DaVita had a return on equity of 115.48% and a net margin of 7.31%. Research analysts expect that DaVita Inc. will post 10.76 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on DVA shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of DaVita from $164.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of DaVita from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of DaVita in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $184.00 target price on DaVita in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.33.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

