Crestline Management LP Acquires Shares of 56,954 Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

Crestline Management LP bought a new stake in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 56,954 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $859,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AM. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in Antero Midstream by 58.6% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 2,706 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. grew its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 5,657 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 84.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,712 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,612 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Antero Midstream by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,372 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Antero Midstream by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,305 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. 53.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Antero Midstream alerts:

Antero Midstream Price Performance

NYSE:AM opened at $18.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.77 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.11 and a 200 day moving average of $16.15. Antero Midstream Co. has a 52-week low of $13.12 and a 52-week high of $18.49.

Antero Midstream Announces Dividend

Antero Midstream ( NYSE:AM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 36.24%. The company had revenue of $291.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. Antero Midstream’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 23rd. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AM. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Antero Midstream from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd.

View Our Latest Analysis on Antero Midstream

About Antero Midstream

(Free Report)

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.