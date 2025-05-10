Crestline Management LP Raises Position in United Parks & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PRKS)

Crestline Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of United Parks & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PRKS – Free Report) by 36.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,934 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,730 shares during the period. Crestline Management LP’s holdings in United Parks & Resorts were worth $783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in United Parks & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of United Parks & Resorts by 60.2% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in United Parks & Resorts by 267.8% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United Parks & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Mariner LLC purchased a new position in United Parks & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,000.

Get United Parks & Resorts alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PRKS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim upped their price objective on United Parks & Resorts from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays began coverage on United Parks & Resorts in a report on Friday, March 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. UBS Group started coverage on shares of United Parks & Resorts in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Macquarie dropped their price objective on shares of United Parks & Resorts from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of United Parks & Resorts from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.85.

United Parks & Resorts Stock Performance

NYSE:PRKS opened at $47.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 1.51. United Parks & Resorts Inc. has a one year low of $37.68 and a one year high of $60.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.59.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Byron Surrett sold 7,008 shares of United Parks & Resorts stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.90, for a total value of $342,691.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $540,345. The trade was a 38.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

United Parks & Resorts Profile

(Free Report)

United Parks & Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. Its portfolio includes SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parks & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PRKS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parks & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parks & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.