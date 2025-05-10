Crestline Management LP Grows Stake in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

Crestline Management LP boosted its stake in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Free Report) by 88.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,684 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 3,614 shares during the quarter. Crestline Management LP’s holdings in Autoliv were worth $721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Autoliv by 139.5% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 273 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its stake in Autoliv by 74.4% during the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 314 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Autoliv during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Autoliv in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Autoliv by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,433 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. 69.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Autoliv Stock Performance

NYSE ALV opened at $98.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.36. Autoliv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.49 and a 1-year high of $129.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $89.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.10.

Autoliv Announces Dividend

Autoliv ( NYSE:ALV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The auto parts company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.43. Autoliv had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 28.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Autoliv, Inc. will post 9.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 21st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 21st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on ALV shares. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Autoliv in a report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price objective for the company. Hsbc Global Res downgraded Autoliv from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Autoliv in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $109.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Fredrik Westin sold 1,803 shares of Autoliv stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.19, for a total value of $178,839.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $720,218.59. This trade represents a 19.89 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Magnus Jarlegren sold 1,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.83, for a total transaction of $127,391.87. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,142 shares in the company, valued at $607,013.86. The trade was a 17.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,253 shares of company stock valued at $915,534 in the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Autoliv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

Featured Articles

