Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Stock Position Increased by Crestline Management LP

Crestline Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report) by 53.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,323 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,265 shares during the period. Crestline Management LP’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in Service Co. International by 70.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,901,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,916,000 after acquiring an additional 2,846,159 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Service Co. International during the fourth quarter valued at about $96,498,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Service Co. International by 237.8% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 911,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,739,000 after purchasing an additional 641,552 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Service Co. International by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,952,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,600,000 after buying an additional 492,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Service Co. International by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,650,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,734,000 after buying an additional 328,686 shares in the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Service Co. International

In related news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.56, for a total value of $4,228,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 982,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,066,078.48. This represents a 4.84 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Tony Coelho sold 6,500 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.29, for a total transaction of $515,385.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,712,674.96. The trade was a 12.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 61,900 shares of company stock valued at $5,153,461. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SCI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. StockNews.com raised Service Co. International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.25.

Service Co. International Stock Up 0.3 %

SCI stock opened at $75.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a PE ratio of 21.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.96. Service Co. International has a 12 month low of $68.51 and a 12 month high of $89.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.19.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 32.18% and a net margin of 12.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Service Co. International will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Service Co. International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is presently 35.16%.

About Service Co. International

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the Funeral and Cemetery segments. The Funeral segment offers services related to cremations, including the use of home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, memorialization, and catering.

