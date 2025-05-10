CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its holdings in shares of CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW – Free Report) by 23.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 223,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 69,009 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.20% of CoreCivic worth $4,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CXW. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in CoreCivic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in CoreCivic by 318.9% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,859 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in CoreCivic by 86,300.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 4,315 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of CoreCivic by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of CoreCivic by 57.3% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CXW opened at $21.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.51. CoreCivic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.74 and a 1-year high of $24.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 35.87 and a beta of 0.79.

CoreCivic ( NYSE:CXW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.10. CoreCivic had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 3.51%. The company had revenue of $488.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that CoreCivic, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CXW. Noble Financial upgraded shares of CoreCivic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of CoreCivic in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised CoreCivic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America’s recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

