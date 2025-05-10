HCW Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HCWB) SVP Lee Flowers Acquires 962 Shares of Stock

HCW Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HCWB – Get Free Report) SVP Lee Flowers purchased 962 shares of HCW Biologics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.00 per share, with a total value of $25,012.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,720. This represents a 20.22 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

HCW Biologics Trading Down 20.0 %

Shares of HCWB opened at $5.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.72 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.82. HCW Biologics Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.22 and a 12 month high of $100.80.

Get HCW Biologics alerts:

HCW Biologics (NASDAQ:HCWB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 28th. The company reported ($3.20) EPS for the quarter. HCW Biologics had a negative net margin of 1,067.82% and a negative return on equity of 2,516.84%. The business had revenue of $0.40 million for the quarter.

HCW Biologics Company Profile

HCW Biologics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel immunotherapies for chronic, low-grade inflammation, and age-related diseases in the United States. The company's lead products include HCW9218, which is in Phase 1 clinical chemo-refractory/chemo-resistant solid tumors with pancreatic, ovarian, breast, prostate, and colorectal cancers, as well as Phase 2 clinical trial with metastatic advanced stage ovarian cancer patients; and HCW9302 for autoimmune and proinflammatory diseases, such as alopecia areata diseases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HCW Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCW Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.