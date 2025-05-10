Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Acquired by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 68,319 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,109 shares during the period. Tesla accounts for about 0.3% of Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $27,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at $56,600,000. Stephens Consulting LLC raised its position in Tesla by 126.7% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 133.7% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 2,847 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after buying an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Harvard Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $8,158,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 104.9% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 57,553 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $23,242,000 after buying an additional 29,458 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TSLA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Argus set a $410.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. BNP Paribas set a $137.00 price target on Tesla and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Cfra Research cut Tesla from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $287.46.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 6,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.02, for a total value of $1,776,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,833,325.68. This trade represents a 20.63 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James R. Murdoch sold 54,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.79, for a total value of $13,189,513.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 477,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,859,478.69. This represents a 10.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 408,623 shares of company stock valued at $114,400,501 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Performance

Tesla stock opened at $298.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $258.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $326.64. The company has a market capitalization of $960.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.43. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $167.41 and a 12-month high of $488.54.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $19.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.93 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 7.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.