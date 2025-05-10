1,079 Shares in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Bought by Cary Street Partners Financial LLC

Cary Street Partners Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Medpace by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Medpace by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 5,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Medpace by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Medpace by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schulhoff & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Medpace by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 2,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. 77.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medpace Price Performance

Shares of MEDP opened at $296.03 on Friday. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $250.05 and a one year high of $459.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $306.90 and a 200 day moving average of $328.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.44, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.55.

Insider Transactions at Medpace

Medpace ( NASDAQ:MEDP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 21st. The company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $558.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $528.38 million. Medpace had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 51.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.20 EPS. Analysts expect that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 12.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Fred B. Davenport, Jr. sold 1,712 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.82, for a total transaction of $516,715.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $904,856.36. The trade was a 36.35 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MEDP shares. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Medpace from $333.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Medpace from $340.00 to $313.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Leerink Partners started coverage on Medpace in a research note on Monday, March 24th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Medpace in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Medpace to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $349.30.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

