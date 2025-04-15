United Capital Financial Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

United Capital Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 155,596 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $38,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.0% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 649,601 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $175,944,000 after acquiring an additional 24,812 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 288.6% in the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 19,028 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,696,000 after purchasing an additional 14,132 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 362,209 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $98,104,000 after buying an additional 4,435 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 19,830 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,894,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 26,329 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,498,000 after buying an additional 2,615 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

LOW stock opened at $224.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $125.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $235.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $253.99. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $206.39 and a 52 week high of $287.01.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.10. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.19% and a negative return on equity of 47.55%. The business had revenue of $18.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.29 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 37.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on LOW. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $305.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $305.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $292.00 to $285.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $295.00 to $258.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $305.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.74.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

