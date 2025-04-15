First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) is Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 245,757 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,614 shares during the quarter. First Trust Capital Strength ETF comprises about 1.6% of Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Regal Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.25% of First Trust Capital Strength ETF worth $21,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTCS. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,542,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,397,000 after buying an additional 169,120 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $494,019,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $59,656,000. Pollock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,383,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 504,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,298,000 after buying an additional 86,093 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

FTCS opened at $87.67 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $88.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.80. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 52-week low of $80.66 and a 52-week high of $94.23. The company has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.18 and a beta of 0.86.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Cuts Dividend

About First Trust Capital Strength ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a $0.2159 dividend. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

