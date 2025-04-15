Regal Investment Advisors LLC Sells 10,784 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 20.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,784 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $3,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $258,000. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,513,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,670,000 after acquiring an additional 43,991 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 7,968,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,192,000 after acquiring an additional 709,593 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,143,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,653,000 after acquiring an additional 369,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Financial Group acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,725,000. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

AGG stock opened at $97.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $123.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.17 and a beta of 0.24. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $94.85 and a twelve month high of $102.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $98.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.12.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

