Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRK) Shares Sold by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC lessened its position in Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRK – Free Report) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 822,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 27,500 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC owned about 1.62% of Atlanta Braves worth $31,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BATRK. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Atlanta Braves by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Atlanta Braves during the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Atlanta Braves by 160.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 82,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,276,000 after acquiring an additional 50,702 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in Atlanta Braves in the third quarter valued at approximately $507,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Atlanta Braves by 123.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 167,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,657,000 after purchasing an additional 92,248 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.88% of the company’s stock.

Atlanta Braves stock opened at $37.93 on Monday. Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.46 and a 12 month high of $44.43. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.96 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.32 and its 200-day moving average is $39.30.

Atlanta Braves ( NASDAQ:BATRK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.38. The business had revenue of $52.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.20 million. Research analysts anticipate that Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Atlanta Braves to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th.

In other news, major shareholder John C. Malone bought 15,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $40.62 per share, for a total transaction of $617,099.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 146,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,931,332.40. This trade represents a 11.61 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased 86,144 shares of company stock valued at $3,529,134 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.43% of the company’s stock.

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc owns and operates the Atlanta Braves Major league baseball club. It also operates mixed-use development project, including retail, office, hotel, and entertainment projects. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

