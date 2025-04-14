The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) is Value Partners Investments Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Value Partners Investments Inc. trimmed its stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Free Report) (TSE:BNS) by 92.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 111,609 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,303,233 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia makes up 0.2% of Value Partners Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Value Partners Investments Inc.’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $5,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 1,588.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 861 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia during the third quarter worth approximately $258,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 14.2% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 64,054 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,490,000 after buying an additional 7,970 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 124,030 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 20.2% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,821 shares of the bank’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. 49.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

Bank of Nova Scotia Stock Performance

Shares of BNS stock opened at $46.06 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12-month low of $43.68 and a 12-month high of $57.07. The company has a market cap of $57.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.76.

Bank of Nova Scotia Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be issued a $0.7415 dividend. This represents a $2.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.05%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Bank of America lowered Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 31st. Cibc World Mkts downgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BNS

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.