Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Shares Acquired by Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership

Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 15.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Dell Technologies accounts for 0.2% of Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Mariner LLC grew its position in Dell Technologies by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 83,209 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,580,000 after buying an additional 7,587 shares during the last quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Dell Technologies by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 16,313 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Optimize Financial Inc purchased a new position in Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $1,870,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 5,689 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. 76.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Dell Technologies

In other news, CAO Brunilda Rios sold 926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.29, for a total transaction of $86,386.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,948 shares in the company, valued at $3,540,168.92. This represents a 2.38 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 725 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $87,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,680 shares in the company, valued at $2,841,600. The trade was a 2.97 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Dell Technologies from $185.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Dell Technologies from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Dell Technologies from $128.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.24.

Dell Technologies Stock Up 3.8 %

DELL stock opened at $81.96 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.94. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.25 and a 52-week high of $179.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.31.

Dell Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.525 dividend. This is a boost from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is 33.76%.

Dell Technologies Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

