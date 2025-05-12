Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.03

Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Thursday, May 29th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 14th.
Newmark Group has raised its dividend by an average of 44.2% annually over the last three years. Newmark Group has a payout ratio of 7.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Newmark Group to earn $1.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.2%.
Newmark Group Price Performance
NMRK stock opened at $11.23 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 32.09 and a beta of 1.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.55 and its 200-day moving average is $13.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Newmark Group has a 1 year low of $9.64 and a 1 year high of $16.10.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
NMRK has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Newmark Group from $19.50 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Newmark Group from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Newmark Group from $14.50 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NMRK
About Newmark Group
Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers capital markets consisting of investment sales and commercial mortgage brokerage; landlord or agency representation leasing; valuation and advisory; property management; commercial real estate technology platform and capabilities; the United Kingdom business rates services; due diligence, consulting, and other advisory services; GSEs and the Federal Housing Administration lending services comprising multifamily lending and loan servicing; asset management; and flexible workspace solutions for owners.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Newmark Group
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- 3 American Outperformers Are Lifting and Initiating Dividends
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- New Tariffs Hit Film Industry—What It Means for Netflix
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- 3 ETFs Beating the S&P 500 as Volatility Rises
Receive News & Ratings for Newmark Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmark Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.