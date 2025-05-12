London Co. of Virginia Reduces Holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

London Co. of Virginia decreased its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 131,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,435 shares during the quarter. London Co. of Virginia’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $50,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ZBRA. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,463,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Zebra Technologies by 158.1% during the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 45,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,528,000 after purchasing an additional 27,798 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Zebra Technologies by 74.1% in the 4th quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 23,946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,248,000 after purchasing an additional 10,188 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Zebra Technologies by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 83,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,224,000 after buying an additional 9,174 shares during the period. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on ZBRA. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $371.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Zebra Technologies from $425.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. StockNews.com cut Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Barclays cut their target price on Zebra Technologies from $326.00 to $263.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Zebra Technologies from $395.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zebra Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.73.

Zebra Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ZBRA stock opened at $266.76 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $258.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $338.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $13.71 billion, a PE ratio of 26.20 and a beta of 1.74. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $205.73 and a 1 year high of $427.76.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.60 by $0.42. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 13.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Zebra Technologies

In other Zebra Technologies news, Director Anders Gustafsson purchased 500 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $311.00 per share, for a total transaction of $155,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 202,176 shares in the company, valued at $62,876,736. This represents a 0.25% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

Featured Articles

