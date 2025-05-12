Atlanta Braves (OTCMKTS:BATRB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Atlanta Braves (OTCMKTS:BATRB – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports.
Atlanta Braves Stock Performance
Shares of BATRB stock opened at $62.50 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.51. Atlanta Braves has a 52 week low of $42.00 and a 52 week high of $62.50. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.62 and a beta of 0.65.
Atlanta Braves Company Profile
