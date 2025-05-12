Light Street Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Light Street Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 40.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. ASML accounts for approximately 0.1% of Light Street Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Light Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kennebec Savings Bank lifted its stake in ASML by 227.3% during the fourth quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank now owns 36 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC lifted its stake in ASML by 740.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 42 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ASML during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Albion Financial Group UT raised its holdings in ASML by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASML in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ASML opened at $706.21 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $679.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $701.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. ASML Holding has a 52 week low of $578.51 and a 52 week high of $1,110.09. The stock has a market cap of $277.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.95, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.75.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The semiconductor company reported $6.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.12 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.90 billion. ASML had a net margin of 26.78% and a return on equity of 47.73%. On average, analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 25.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ASML shares. DZ Bank upgraded ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of ASML from $860.00 to $840.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of ASML from $1,100.00 to $965.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of ASML from $1,148.00 to $1,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $906.00.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

