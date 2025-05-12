Shiseido (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Shiseido (OTCMKTS:SSDOY – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Shiseido had a negative net margin of 1.10% and a negative return on equity of 1.68%. Shiseido updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Shiseido Stock Up 3.1%

SSDOY opened at $16.79 on Monday. Shiseido has a twelve month low of $15.32 and a twelve month high of $33.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.78. The company has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of -88.37 and a beta of 0.35.

About Shiseido

Shiseido Company, Limited engages in the production and sale of cosmetics in Japan and internationally. The company offers fragrances; and skincare and makeup products. It also engages in the restaurant and food, and retail businesses; and operates beauty salons. In addition, the company operates and supports SABFA, a professional hair makeup training school.

