PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by MJP Associates Inc. ADV

MJP Associates Inc. ADV lessened its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 201 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 16,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,556,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 3,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Osprey Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Osprey Private Wealth LLC now owns 15,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TAGStone Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. TAGStone Capital Inc. now owns 2,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PEP opened at $130.44 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.74. The stock has a market cap of $178.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.47. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.93 and a 12-month high of $183.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.01). PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.87% and a net margin of 10.43%. The business had revenue of $17.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.4225 per share. This represents a $5.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.68%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $184.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $171.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.69.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

