Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC Raises Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 94.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,775 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,730 shares during the quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHF. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the period. WR Wealth Planners LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 104.3% in the 4th quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period. Finally, Aspect Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 94.5% in the 4th quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the period.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHF opened at $20.86 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $45.89 billion, a PE ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 0.86. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $17.56 and a 52-week high of $20.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.51.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

