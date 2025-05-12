Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR) Shares Acquired Rep. Robert Bresnahan, Jr.

Representative Robert Bresnahan, Jr. (R-Pennsylvania) recently bought shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR). In a filing disclosed on May 08th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Palantir Technologies stock on April 8th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “JP MORGAN BROKERAGE ACCOUNT” account.

Representative Robert Bresnahan, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) on 4/17/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) on 4/16/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) on 4/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) on 4/10/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) on 4/8/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) on 4/8/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Generac (NYSE:GNRC) on 4/8/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) on 4/8/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) on 4/8/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) on 4/8/2025.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PLTR opened at $117.36 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.54. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.60 and a fifty-two week high of $125.41. The firm has a market cap of $275.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 617.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 2.68.

Insider Activity

Palantir Technologies ( NASDAQ:PLTR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.13. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 6.85%. The company had revenue of $883.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $863.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. Palantir Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 1,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total value of $103,437,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,988. This trade represents a 99.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 13,891 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.96, for a total value of $1,610,800.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 512,006 shares in the company, valued at $59,372,215.76. The trade was a 2.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,978,181 shares of company stock worth $252,115,667 over the last ninety days. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PLTR. Northland Securities raised their target price on Palantir Technologies from $38.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Wedbush set a $140.00 price objective on Palantir Technologies and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Bank of America raised their price target on Palantir Technologies from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. William Blair set a $84.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.95.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Palantir Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its stake in Palantir Technologies by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 22,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 2,268 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 13.7% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,020,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,344,000 after acquiring an additional 483,245 shares in the last quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $757,000. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 8.1% in the first quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 38,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,267,000 after buying an additional 2,905 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

About Representative Bresnahan

Rob Bresnahan Jr. (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Bresnahan (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Rob Bresnahan Jr. was born in Kingston, Pennsylvania. He earned a B.S. in business administration, management and operations from the University of Scranton in 2012. His career experience includes working as the chief financial officer and CEO of a family business, an electrical contracting company.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

