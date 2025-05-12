Laird Norton Wetherby Trust Company LLC Sells 16,000 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Laird Norton Wetherby Trust Company LLC reduced its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 40.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 16,000 shares during the period. Laird Norton Wetherby Trust Company LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 88.0% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 22,512,285 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $222,872,000 after acquiring an additional 10,535,335 shares in the last quarter. KKM Financial LLC boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. KKM Financial LLC now owns 167,571 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 134.7% in the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 395,334 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,914,000 after purchasing an additional 226,886 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 413,429 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,093,000 after purchasing an additional 60,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 31,215 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 5,809 shares in the last quarter. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

F has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wolfe Research raised Ford Motor from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $19.00 to $15.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

F opened at $10.45 on Monday. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $8.44 and a fifty-two week high of $14.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.16, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.53.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.16. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 3.18%. The firm had revenue of $40.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. Ford Motor’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 12th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.00%.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

