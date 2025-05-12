HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Shares Purchased by LMR Partners LLP

LMR Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,750,000 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,545 shares during the quarter. HDFC Bank comprises about 1.0% of LMR Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. LMR Partners LLP owned approximately 0.07% of HDFC Bank worth $111,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HDB. GQG Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 74.4% during the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 7,883,347 shares of the bank’s stock worth $503,431,000 after buying an additional 3,364,114 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in HDFC Bank by 82.1% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 7,008,828 shares of the bank’s stock worth $447,584,000 after buying an additional 3,160,533 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 17,467,131 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,115,451,000 after buying an additional 2,599,337 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 172.6% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,380,979 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $215,909,000 after buying an additional 2,140,591 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 3,535.1% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,921,668 shares of the bank’s stock worth $122,718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868,804 shares during the last quarter. 17.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HDB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Nomura upgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Nomura Securities upgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded HDFC Bank from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th.

HDFC Bank Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HDB opened at $70.54 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $178.63 billion, a PE ratio of 21.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.17. HDFC Bank Limited has a 1-year low of $54.99 and a 1-year high of $75.37.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.11. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The company had revenue of $5.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.68 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that HDFC Bank Limited will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

(Free Report)

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

